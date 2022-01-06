Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard hit the back of the net 303 times in his illustrious football career.

The goal he may consider as his most special came on April 30, 2008.

Lampard's mother passed away just days before Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

After the two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, Chelsea knew a victory on the night would see them into their first ever Champions League final.

It was unknown whether Lampard would play in the crucial match.

The legendary midfielder decided to play and he put in an incredible display.

The game went to extra-time and Chelsea were given a penalty in the 98th minute.

Lampard took the responsibility as he placed the ball on the spot.

"Can you even begin to imagine what is going through Frank Lampard's mind at this very moment. A traumatic week. He will want to do all of those that have had an influence on his football career and one big fan in particular," the commentator on Sky Sports said as Lampard waited to take the spot-kick.

The whistle blew and Lampard dispatched with aplomb as he sent Pepe Reina the wrong way.

Lampard proceeded to run towards the corner in celebration. He pointed to the sky in tribute, took off the black armband he was wearing and kissed it, before sinking to his knees as emotion overcame him.

Lampard's father, Frank Senior, was in the crowd and he was the proudest father in the world.

It was a really special moment.

Chelsea went on to win 3-2 to progress to their first ever Champions League final.

It's a night that Lampard will never, ever forget.

