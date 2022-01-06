Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £27m target CL giants are open to selling

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus would be open to parting with Tottenham Hotspur target Dejan Kulusevski in January, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Turin following the return of Massimiliano Allegri in the summer, opening the door to an imminent exit.

What is the latest news surrounding Kulusevski?

After rising through the ranks at boyhood club Atalanta, Juve splashed out a whopping £29.7 million on Kulusevski in January 2020 before he’d even made a single senior appearance for La Dea.

His move came after a successful loan spell at Parma where he bagged 10 goals and laid on a further nine assists in just 39 appearances, catching the eye of Italian football’s dominant force.

And the Sweden international - who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt - picked up where he left off following his arrival at the Juventus Stadium.

Throughout 2020/21, Kulusevski notched up 14 goal contributions in his 47 outings for the Old Lady, including one strike and an assist in the Italian Cup final against his former side to secure the trophy.

However, the 6 foot 1 beast’s progress has been stunted in the current campaign, with Allegri preferring alternative options to the versatile star.

At the halfway stage of the season, Kulusevski has only started four Serie A games, and despite taking his overall assist tally up to 10, he’s been linked with a move away to secure regular game time.

According to Italian outlet Leggo, Spurs and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the Scandinavian’s signature, while CalcioMercato claim director of football Fabio Paratici is keen to sign snap Kulusevski up despite Antonio Conte's reservations.

And O’Rourke has revealed further details on the potential deal.

What has O’Rourke said about Kulusevski?

The transfer expert has claimed the Juve hierarchy would be open to either selling Kulusevski on a permanent basis or a loan move with an option to buy this January.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “He does seem to be down the pecking order at Juventus right now as well.

“And they would be open to possibly selling him or maybe consider a loan with an option to buy in the summer. And he can play anywhere across the front three. A talented player, Swedish International.”

Do Tottenham need another forward?

Tottenham have had a difficult start to the season, but Antonio Conte’s arrival has seen them made significant progress in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, putting the ball in the back of the opposition net still remains a relatively difficult task for the north London outfit.

In fact, Spurs have only scored 23 goals in their 18 Premier League fixtures, the lowest total amongst the top seven clubs by a considerable distance.

Therefore, the extra firepower that Kulusevski would bring would likely be warmly welcomed by the club's supporters, giving Spurs some much-needed extra venom in attack.

