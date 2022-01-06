Old Trafford transfer news: Man United 'in open dialogue' with PL rivals over £35m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are interested in signing Ruben Neves this month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Ralf Rangnick is keen on bringing the Wolves midfielder to Old Trafford.

And O'Rourke has confirmed that the Portugal international is on the Red Devils' radar.

What's the latest news with Neves?

Less than 48 hours after Neves' Wolves beat United on Monday night, the Sun revealed that Rangnick's side are "determined" to sign the 24-year-old before the end of January.

United were linked with him during the summer months, but opted to bring in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo instead of a midfielder.

But having watched him first hand in Wolves' 1-0 victory earlier this week, United now want to add the Portuguese star to their squad, with the fee around £35m.

Neves, who's scored and assisted once in 18 Premier League games this season, has previously spoken of his desire to play in the Champions League again, although there's no guarantee that will happen at United, with Rangnick's side currently four points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

In fact, United are just three points ahead of Wolves in the current standings, following their recent struggles under Rangnick.

Therefore, O'Rourke believes that the German is interested in signing the talented midfielder before the 11pm deadline on 31 January.

What did O'Rourke say about Neves?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "United are still interested in signing him. There are no concrete plans to make additions at United this month, but they are in open dialogue in case he could be brought in to boost their season."

How did Neves perform against Manchester United?

According to WhoScored, Neves was Wolves' eighth-best player on the day with a rating of 6.81, with his midfield partner, Joao Moutinho, grabbing the headlines following his man of the match display.

But Neves kept Wolves' ticking over, making more passes than anyone else on the pitch (68), and completed seven of his 12 attempted long balls.

Moutinho eventually came up with the goods late on to help Bruno Lage's side secure their first Old Trafford win since 1980, but had it not been for some superb goalkeeping early on from David De Gea, Neves could have ended up being the matchwinner.

He'll play far better this season, but it was an audition that the midfielder most definitely passed.

