Roma were defeated by AC Milan in their Serie A clash at the San Siro on Thursday evening.

Jose Mourinho's side fell 2-0 behind after just 17 minutes.

Olivier Giroud struck the opener after eight minutes, before Junior Messias doubled the home side's lead just before the 20-minute mark.

Tammy Abraham halved the deficit with five minutes remaining of the first-half.

But Roma could not find an equaliser in the second 45 minutes.

Rafael Leao's 82nd minute goal condemned I Giallorossi to a 3-1 defeat.

Roma finished the game with nine-men as Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini were both sent off in the final 16 minutes.

Roma could actually have had three players sent off had it not been for the actions in the first-half.

There were multiple scuffles during the game. The two sides came to blows in the 44th minute.

Abraham, who picked up a yellow card in the seventh minute, was involved in the confrontation between the two sets of players.

Mourinho made sure he didn't pick up a second booking, though.

The Portuguese manager saw that Abraham was in danger of being sent off and charged onto the pitch and dragged him away.

Watch the moment below...

Never change, Jose. That's some fine management.

Roma remain in seventh and 14 points behind the leaders, Inter Milan.

Mourinho was not happy with the officials after the game against AC Milan.

He said, per football-italia: “We want uniformity in decisions, this is why I think the quality level is low and we are unlucky with referees too. The referee didn’t have character today. VAR wanted to get involved, we are little, if VAR lets the game go…

“I understood everything perfectly well straight away. I’ve been at Roma for six, seven months, I’m getting used to it, but this isn’t something we should be getting used to. You can’t tell if Abraham touches the ball with his arm or not. How was the second Milan penalty different to the Zaniolo incident?

“Having said that, I won’t deny our performance was not good. This is a medium level squad, so we are mid-table, where we belong. We made a lot of mistakes today, it wasn’t a tactical issue, it was all individual errors.

“I don’t like to do this, but I have to say that I do not understand what the referee and VAR were doing today."

