For the second time since April 2021, Samoa Joe has been released by WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe has been cut by WWE, which the company has apparently confirmed.

Fightful has confirmed Samoa Joe has been let go from WWE. The company has confirmed the news to us.

As noted, this is not the first time WWE has released Samoa Joe, as the former NXT Champion was also cut back in April of last year.

Joe has gone on record to claim that hours after being cut by WWE last year, Triple H called to ask if he'd be open to being brought back.

For the last several months, Joe had been working as a talent scout for WWE, something he opened up about in an interview with GiveMeSport, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Along with that, Joe's return to WWE also saw him make a return to in-ring competition, where he beat Karrion Kross to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver 31 in August.

Shortly after winning the title, Joe was forced to vacate the belt due to a medical issue, and he has not returned to in-ring competition since.

As of right now, the exact reasoning behind Samoa Joe's release from WWE is clear, and with more likely to come out, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more information.

This comes the day after WWE released several other behind-the-scenes NXT personnel, including Road Dogg, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and William Regal.

