Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba has had a tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

So much was expected of the Frenchman when he re-signed for the club in an £80m move from Juventus in 2016.

But Pogba has not lived up to expectations.

Pogba has made 212 appearances for the Red Devils over the past six years, scoring 38 times.

Pogba has spoken out in the media on multiple occasions over the last few years about his desire for a new challenge.

Thus, with just five months left on his United deal, it was expected that the 2021/22 season would be his last.

Pogba is world-class on his day and would no doubt command interest from Europe's top clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are reported to be interested in acquiring his services this summer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, United are determined not to let him leave on a free transfer.

They are so determined that, according to The Sun, they are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

They report that United have offered Pogba an eye-watering £500,000-per-week deal.

That's £100,000-per-week more than what Pogba is expected to get from the top clubs across Europe.

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

It's said that Pogba is yet to make a decision on whether to accept United's contract offer or not.

United are preparing a shortlist of players should the 28-year-old decide to leave the club.

The Sun state that Declan Rice is their number one target, while United could also make a £35m bid for Ruben Dias this month.

Pogba has not played for United since November after suffering a thigh injury.

He has made 13 appearances for United in the 2021/22 season, scoring 0 times.

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News