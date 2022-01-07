West Brom transfer news: Fresh claim emerges after Baggies reach seven-figure agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion new-boy Daryl Dike is still not the finished article despite his big-money switch to the Hawthorns, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The reopening of the transfer window means Valerien Ismael, who was appointed as the Baggies' head coach in the summer, has the ability to welcome reinforcements and he moved quickly to sign the eight-cap United States international Dike from Orlando City.

What's the latest news involving Dike?

It was revealed by MailOnline prior to Christmas that West Brom were leading the race to sign Dike on loan, but he has instead completed a permanent switch to the Championship club.

Although the transfer fee was undisclosed, The Athletic have reported the Baggies are thought to have forked out in excess of £7million for the striker.

Ismael was keen to work with the Orlando star again after signing Dike on loan during his time in charge of Barnsley last year.

Dike went on to score nine goals during his spell with the Tykes, meaning he has already shown he is capable of producing the goods in the Championship.

Although the temporary switch included the option of being made permanent, Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy revealed the Yorkshire club were unable to compete financially with other suitors and the striker returned to Major League Soccer outfit Orlando.

Dike, who has previously been likened to Chelsea's £97.5million striker Romelu Lukaku and labelled as 'special' by former Orlando team-mate Nani, has found the back of the net on 28 occasions during the early stages of his club career.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Dike?

O'Rourke has warned that West Brom fans should not expect too much too soon from their latest arrival.

The journalist believes there is still room for improvement in the 21-year-old American's game and he will not necessarily be free-scoring following his move to the Hawthorns.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Although Dike has got a lot of potential, I'm not sure he's the finished article just yet."

Have West Brom been linked with any other attacking players?

Swansea City's Jamie Paterson is on the radar of numerous Championship rivals, including West Brom.

Paterson only joined his current employers in August but he has hit the ground running in Wales, regularly getting his name on the scoresheet.

However, with Paterson now being 30, Dike is a more youthful option for Ismael's Baggies.

