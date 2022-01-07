Leeds transfer news: Bielsa could bag January bargain with 'cut-price deal' for £5.4m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could take advantage of Reading's financial difficulties and welcome John Swift to Elland Road for a bargain fee, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Bielsa was appointed as the Whites' chief in the summer of 2018 and links to Swift first surfaced less than a year later.

What's the latest news involving Swift?

It was understood prior to the January transfer window's opening that Leeds were lining up a bid for Swift after seeing Reading's initial £7million asking price plummet due to entering the final six months of his contract.

Swift has rejected the offer of a new deal with his current employers, meaning his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium appears to be coming towards an end.

But it appears Swift could still see out the remainder of his contract at Reading instead of securing a switch this month as Football League World have reported that the Royals are confident of being able to keep the central midfielder on their books beyond the end of the month.

That would come as a blow to Bielsa, with The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay previously suggesting the Argentinian 'does like Swift'.

Leeds are not the 26-year-old's only suitors as West Ham United transfer insider ExWHUemployee has revealed the Hammers are interested in securing Swift's services.

Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle United have also emerged as admirers, while Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers were considering bids back in November.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Swift?

Although it has been suggested that Reading are growing in confidence that they will be able to keep Swift until the end of the season, O'Rourke believes there is a deal to be done.

The Championship club were deducted six points earlier this season after breaching the Football League’s financial regulations.

O'Rourke feels Leeds could take advantage of the situation Reading find themselves in and seal Swift's arrival before the January transfer window slams shut.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "We all know Reading's financial situation isn't great.

"Maybe Leeds will be able to land Swift in a cut-price deal if they do put up a decent offer."

Why are Leeds interested in Swift?

Leeds headed into 2022 having already suffered a blow in the centre of the park, with Kalvin Phillips ruled out for two months after sustaining a hamstring injury.

We may only be halfway through the campaign but the £5.4million-rated Swift is already enjoying the joint-most prolific Championship season of his career.

However, he boasts just one minute of Premier League experience having been limited to a solitary substitute appearance while on the books of Chelsea in 2014.

