Newcastle transfer news: 'Great addition' - 43-cap star 'definite improvement' for Howe

Lucas Digne would improve Newcastle United's full-back options if Eddie Howe succeeds in being able to persuade the Everton man to head to St James' Park, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Digne has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £119,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park but there are huge question marks surrounding his future and it looks as though he will move on before the transfer window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Digne?

The window had been open for just five days when Sky Sports confirmed Newcastle, along with Premier League rivals Chelsea and West Ham United, are interested in signing Digne.

The report suggests Everton would be willing to sanction a switch if one of the left-back's suitors table a bid in the region of £30million, while Serie A side Napoli have been hopeful of securing Digne's services on loan.

Newcastle have been the first club to strengthen their interest after it was confirmed by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie that the Magpies have lodged a £22.5million offer which, if successful, would involve midfielder Sean Longstaff going in the opposite direction.

However, an agreement appears to be far from being reached as Downie has warned the 43-cap France international would prefer a move elsewhere.

Howe, who moved into the St James' Park hot seat in November, is hoping to pounce on the fact that Digne has fallen out of favour at Everton after The Athletic confirmed a bust-up had taken place with boss Rafa Benitez.

The report suggests the attacking-minded full-back grew frustrated with his more defensive role in Benitez's safety-first approach, with Digne feeling his new responsibilities limited his ability to influence games.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Digne?

O'Rourke believes Newcastle are going down the correct route by targeting Digne after the Magpies' £305million takeover made them the richest club in world football in October.

Howe currently has Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis as his left-back options - although the latter two are injured - but O'Rourke feels Digne would be an improved alternative.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he would be a great addition for Newcastle at left-back.

"He would definitely be an improvement on what they've got right now."

Why would Digne be a better option?

Digne has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, so he clearly has talent despite falling out of favour at Everton.

Newcastle currently find themselves in the relegation zone and have the joint-leakiest defence in the Premier League, but Digne would bring a winning mentality to St James' Park having got his hands on an abundance of trophies prior to heading to Merseyside.

Bringing in fresh faces who already boast top flight experience could also be key in the Magpies' bid to avoid the drop and Digne, 28, ticks that box as he has featured 113 times in the Premier League.

