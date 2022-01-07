Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United hasn't exactly been the fairy tale that it was painted out to be.

When the five-time Ballon d'Or stepped back onto the hallowed turf of Old Trafford this season, many United fans thought that it could be the catalyst for a shot at the Premier League title.

However, while not down to a lack of trying from Ronaldo, that couldn't have been further from the case with the Red Devils now facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Worrying reports from Man Utd

A catastrophic start to the season that featured a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and 4-1 thrashing at Watford brought about the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but very little has changed since.

Although United aren't getting humiliated on an every-other-week basis like they were at times under the club legend, the grass hasn't necessarily been greener with Ralf Rangnick in charge.

In fact, not only are the performances on the pitch proving eerily similar to the Solskjaer regime at times, but there are a swelling tide of reports that all isn't well in the United dressing room.

And a surprising number of these rumours and murmurs have surrounded Ronaldo with one report in the Daily Express claiming that certain players are disgruntled by his influence in the squad.

Ronaldo now 'considering his future'

So, bearing that in mind, it will hardly come to the excitement of the Old Trafford faithful that yet another worrying report surrounding Ronaldo suggests that 2022 might not be all fun and games.

That's because the Daily Star sensationally claimed on Thursday night that Ronaldo is 'considering his future' at the club while he waits to find out who United will appoint as their permanent manager.

Remarkably, the report explains that Ronaldo 'could leave United this summer if he doesn't agree with the managerial appointment' despite his current contract running until the end of next season.

However, perhaps most damningly of all, the Portuguese superstar has reportedly 'let it be known that he wouldn't support' Rangnick being appointed as the next permanent coach.

And although that's not particularly threatening when Rangnick is due to assume the 'Senior Football Advisor' role in the summer, it's not exactly a glowing endorsement of the German either.

The Star go on to name-drop Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers as coaches on the radar of Richard Arnold - who is set to replace Ed Woodward - to succeed Rangnick this year.

However, if the report is to be believed, then United's new chief executive officer will have the added pressure of trying to keep Ronaldo at the club when he's picking the team's next head honcho.

