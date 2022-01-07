West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £22.5m star making shock cross-London move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke says "anything can happen" in regards to Tottenham's Dele Alli potentially moving to West Ham this month.

The Hammers are just one side who are currently being linked with a move for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

According to Eurosport, Alli's representatives are working on options for this transfer window and Tottenham will not stand in his way if he wants out.

The same report also states that West Ham are watching the situation, though they would face competition from Newcastle United, who are also interested in the £22.5m-rated Englishman.

Following his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, manager Antonio Conte said Alli would get chances, which has been the case after starts against Liverpool and Southampton in the league.

However, he has failed to nail down a place, dropping back down to the bench in the 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace and 1-0 victory away at Watford.

Enter Giveaway

Furthermore, it would not come as a complete shock if Alli did leave Spurs on loan or permanently in this transfer window.

What has O'Rourke said about Alli to West Ham?

West Ham and Tottenham are not just London rivals anymore; they are also rivals for the top four when you look at the league table.

Nevertheless, O'Rourke is refusing to rule out a Hammers move for Alli this month. When asked about the possibility, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "You never say never in this transfer window. Anything can happen."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

A match made in heaven?

It could be when you look at Jesse Lingard's success during his loan spell at West Ham last season.

David Moyes really helped to revive his career, with the 29-year-old coming in to score nine goals and provide four assists in just 16 league appearances.

Earlier that season, Lingard failed to register at all for parent club Manchester United after making no appearances in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that term.

1 of 10 What year was the London Stadium built? 2011 2013 2015 2017

And it was a similar theme for Alli, who did not score at all in the top flight last campaign as he was constantly overlooked by Jose Mourinho before the Portuguese manager's sacking.

Moyes got one English attacking midfielder firing before his return to United, perhaps he could do it again with another in Alli.

West Ham and Spurs' rivalry, which is now also being contested near the top of the table, may complicate things. But as O'Rourke said, you can never say never in the transfer window.

News Now - Sport News