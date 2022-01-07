Everton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Toffees make offer for £11.7m Rafa favourite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is not the "right profile" for Everton, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 24-year-old, who played for Rafael Benitez during the Spaniard's time at St James' Park, is being heavily linked with a move to the Toffees this month.

What is the latest news involving Longstaff?

According to Sky Sports, Everton have made an offer for Longstaff as Benitez looks to bolster his midfield options.

The £11.7m-rated Englishman was handed his Premier League debut by Benitez at the age of 21, so he is clearly a player that the Toffees boss trusts.



Furthermore, it is not a shock to hear that Longstaff is being targeted by Everton in this transfer window.

The same Sky Sports report, however, claims that Newcastle are keen to keep hold of their academy graduate.

What has Brown said about Longstaff to Everton?

While Brown does think Everton need a new midfielder, the Daily Star journalist has questioned if Longstaff is the profile they require.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They do need a midfielder, but I don't think he's the right profile at all.

"And if they were to sign him, it would just be covering positions they already have or trying to increase competition on players who are already in the team."

Will Benitez get his man?

While it seems like Newcastle want to keep hold of Longstaff, this one probably cannot be ruled out.

As things stand, Longstaff will be a free agent in the summer, so this could be the Magpies' only chance to pick up some money for him. On top of that, Everton also have something that Newcastle want: Lucas Digne.

Multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, claim the Tyneside outfit are keen on bringing the Frenchman to St James' Park this month.

Digne's future at Everton looks all but over after falling out with Benitez. He has not made a Premier League appearance for the Toffees since the start of December, showing how far he currently is from his manager's plans.

Could some sort of cash-plus-player deal involving Digne and Longstaff be on the cards here? Perhaps, though Newcastle may have some convincing to do, with the likes of Chelsea and West Ham also said to be interested in the former.

If not, Longstaff still looks like an attainable player for Everton given his contract situation and relationship with Benitez. Ultimately, it is not a transfer you would bet against.

