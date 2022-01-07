Brighton transfer news: Unique 'relationship' gives Seagulls 'head start' amid £30m claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Brighton & Hove Albion have the edge when it comes to signing Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz this month.

The Chile international has been in incredible form for the Championship club thus far this season, scoring 20 goals as the club aim for a return to the Premier League.

What’s the latest with Brereton Diaz?

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Blackburn this month after his incredible goalscoring exploits in the Championship.

A number of Premier League clubs, including West Ham United and Leeds United, have been linked with a swoop to sign him this month.

But The Daily Mirror reported in December that there was interest from Brighton in signing Brereton Diaz, with the newspaper claiming that they were edging closer to agreeing a deal to sign him.

Reports now claim that he will cost around £30m in this transfer window and O’Rourke believes that Brighton have the edge on other clubs when it comes to securing his signature.

That is due to the working relationship the two clubs have established in recent seasons, as Rovers have taken a few players on loan from Brighton.

In the summer, Jan Paul van Hecke moved from the Amex to Ewood Park on loan, while Christian Walton went on loan to the lower-league club in 2019/20.

Enter giveaway!

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “Brighton and Blackburn do have a decent relationship as two Brighton players have gone on loan to Blackburn in recent seasons so that will probably give them a head start ahead of everybody else.”

Spurs DISASTER! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Do Brighton need Brereton Diaz?

They need a striker who can reliably finish his chances.

Brighton are currently ninth in the Premier League table but they have somewhat struggled to score goals.

Neal Maupay is their current top scorer with seven goals but only Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard have scored more than two goals in addition, with the pair each scoring four.

1 of 10 What year did Brighton and Hove Albion move into the Amex Stadium? 2009 2011 2013 2015

Bringing in a player like Brereton Diaz would allow Brighton to rely on their main striker hitting the back of the net.

He has scored plenty of goals this season already and is almost single-handedly spearheading their promotion charge.

One has to think he would be able to score goals in the Premier League too; Brighton need to get the deal done.

News Now - Sport News