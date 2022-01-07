Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Danny Rose was once one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

But his fortunes started to turn for the worse when Jose Mourinho was installed as Tottenham Hotspur manager in 2019.

Mourinho often left Rose out of the side during the early parts of his tenure.

Rose was not happy and his feelings were shown in a meeting with Mourinho which aired on the documentary: All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.

It made for a fascinating watch and you can view it below...

Rose started: “I was very excited when you came as manager, but if you don't want me to play, I'd rather you just tell me now, and I'll stay at home, and I'll train at home.”

Mourinho replied: "Let me try to be as open as I can with you, because I think you deserve that. When I arrived, you played some matches. You were on the bench other matches. I didn't select you other matches.

"I think this is not what a player wants. The week before Liverpool you were fantastic in training. You were fantastic.

"That made me decide that against the most difficult opponent, you played. I think you didn't play well.

"The next game against Middlesbrough, [Japhet] Tanganga played so well and did so strong defensively and doesn't make any kind of mistakes because he's so fast and so powerful.

"I cannot say if you are going to be first-choice or play every match. It depends on you."

Rose hit back: "I respect what you are saying about what you said about me not playing well against Liverpool, which is true.

“But I play once ever four weeks. Do you want me to be man of the match and give my best performance when I play one game and then I don't play again for three or four weeks?”

"The defence has kept two clean sheets. They play every game. It's not fair.

“I wasn't good against Liverpool, it wasn't my best game, but other people have been s*** in training, s*** in games, but are in the squad every game. It's not fair. It's facts. The whole changing room knows it. It's not fair.

Rose then got out of his seat and exclaimed that he was also going to speak with Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy.

"And I'm going to see Daniel [Levy] as well so if he comes in, say I'm looking for him," he finished, before leaving Mourinho's office.

Rose did speak to Levy as he enquired about the possibility of going to Milan, but he was shot down.

Rose was shipped out on loan to Newcastle United shortly after.

The Englishman joined Watford on a permanent deal last summer but it is believed he has already played his last game for the club.

