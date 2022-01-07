Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An MMA and boxing crossover bout could be on the cards in 2022 between two of the different sports’ biggest stars and biggest fighters.

It all started when Tyson Fury tweeted a hypothetical promotional picture of a fight with UFC’s Francis Ngannou, asking: “Who would like to see me [Fury] fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves.”

This seemed like a friendly enough tweet from the British boxer, however, Ngannou’s response kicked off the fighting talk.

“How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favour.”

The Predator offering out a favour would not have gone down well with Fury. The boxing champ would firmly believe that he is not only the better fighter, but also the bigger star and for Ngannou to offer the Gypsy King a favour would have no doubt annoyed him.

Fury then hit back, stoking the fire and taking it to the next level.

“You want to come into my world calling me & Wilder out to a boxing match. What I can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think.”

The Gypsy King asserted his dominance in this tweet, both physically and financially, the two things that professional combat sport is all about.

The tweet would have got Ngannou purring at the prospect of potentially knocking out Tyson Fury and maybe falling into the trap set by the Brit.

As expected from someone in this industry, the Cameroonian’s response didn’t show any signs of nervousness or intimidation.

“After I handle business on Jan. 22 I’ll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an Octagon or a phone booth.”

Could a fight actually happen between the two of them?

This tweet has given the world of sport a glimmer of hope that the crossover could actually take place as Ngannou appeared willing to fight under any terms.

Although it is likely Ngannou’s tweet was just a huge show of bravado, the fight would make for great viewing, and, until then, at least it’s a fun prospect to think about.

For now, though, they both have to focus on one thing and that's keeping hold of their gold in their respective sports.

