Latest Wacky Wizards Potions: Ingredients, Codes and More

Wacky Wizards Potions: Latest Codes, How to Redeem and More

Wacky Wizards is a part of online game platform and game creation system Roblox, and this separate game mode has an abundance of potions you can redeem via codes in the game.

In Wacky Wizards, players can create crazy potions with lots of different effects. All the potion recipes in Roblox Wacky Wizards have a really fun effect on your character. With tons of different ingredients to mix and match, drinking the potions you create causes lots of different effects to your body.

Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world and has been ever since September 2006. The fact it remains so popular and successful is no doubt a huge surprise to the developers, but a very welcomed surprise.

Potions are a big thing in the game, so make sure you are using all of these recipes so that you can get the most out of Wacky Wizards.

Latest Wacky Wizards Potions (January 2022)

New-years potion: New Year’s Ball (Become the New Year’s ball!)
New-years-hat potion: Brain + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s celebration hat)
New-years-sparkler potion: Dynamite + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s celebration sparkler)

Wacky Wizards

Free Wacky Wizards Potions

Ticking Potion – Brain + Dynamite 
Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite
Firework Potion – Pool Noodle + Dynamite 
Exploding Squirts Potion – Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite
Popping Potion – Beans + Dynamite
Speckled Potion – Spider + Chameleon 
Ragdoll Potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich 
Limp Potion – Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich
Slowing Hoof Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich 
Giant Squirts Potion – Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich 
Cloning Farts Potion – Fairy + Rotten Sandwich
Buirts Potion – Beans + Rotten Sandwich 
Invisible Potion – Brain + Chameleon
Invisible Head Potion – Brain + Chameleon + Brain 
Legged Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider
Minions Potion – Fairy + Spider 
Ghostly Potion – Bird + Spider
Banana Potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy
Long Head Potion – Brain + Beans 
High-Heel Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof 
Doppelganger Potion – You + Chameleon 
Headwards Potion – You + Brain 
Upside Down Potion – You + Brain + You 
Wizard Potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head 
Heatseeking Potion – Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite
Sally Potion – Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat 
Nuclear Potion – Dynamite + Giant’s Ear
Levitate Potion – Bird + Fairy
Skinny Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy 
Rolling Potion – You + Pool Noodle 
Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans 
Crumbly Potion – Chameleon + Beans 
Robux Potion – Robux 
Empyreus Potion – Robux + Brain
Link Potion – Robux + You 
Hat-Grower Potion – Robux + Giant’s Ear 
Buxly Potion – Robux + Chameleon 
Korblox Potion – Robux + Giraffe Hoof 
Sketch Potion – Sketch 

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News