Latest Wacky Wizards Potions: Ingredients, Codes and More
Wacky Wizards is a part of online game platform and game creation system Roblox, and this separate game mode has an abundance of potions you can redeem via codes in the game.
In Wacky Wizards, players can create crazy potions with lots of different effects. All the potion recipes in Roblox Wacky Wizards have a really fun effect on your character. With tons of different ingredients to mix and match, drinking the potions you create causes lots of different effects to your body.
Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world and has been ever since September 2006. The fact it remains so popular and successful is no doubt a huge surprise to the developers, but a very welcomed surprise.
Potions are a big thing in the game, so make sure you are using all of these recipes so that you can get the most out of Wacky Wizards.
Latest Wacky Wizards Potions (January 2022)
New-years potion: New Year’s Ball (Become the New Year’s ball!)
New-years-hat potion: Brain + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s celebration hat)
New-years-sparkler potion: Dynamite + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s celebration sparkler)
Free Wacky Wizards Potions
Ticking Potion – Brain + Dynamite
Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite
Firework Potion – Pool Noodle + Dynamite
Exploding Squirts Potion – Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite
Popping Potion – Beans + Dynamite
Speckled Potion – Spider + Chameleon
Ragdoll Potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich
Limp Potion – Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich
Slowing Hoof Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich
Giant Squirts Potion – Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich
Cloning Farts Potion – Fairy + Rotten Sandwich
Buirts Potion – Beans + Rotten Sandwich
Invisible Potion – Brain + Chameleon
Invisible Head Potion – Brain + Chameleon + Brain
Legged Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider
Minions Potion – Fairy + Spider
Ghostly Potion – Bird + Spider
Banana Potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy
Long Head Potion – Brain + Beans
High-Heel Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof
Doppelganger Potion – You + Chameleon
Headwards Potion – You + Brain
Upside Down Potion – You + Brain + You
Wizard Potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head
Heatseeking Potion – Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite
Sally Potion – Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat
Nuclear Potion – Dynamite + Giant’s Ear
Levitate Potion – Bird + Fairy
Skinny Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy
Rolling Potion – You + Pool Noodle
Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans
Crumbly Potion – Chameleon + Beans
Robux Potion – Robux
Empyreus Potion – Robux + Brain
Link Potion – Robux + You
Hat-Grower Potion – Robux + Giant’s Ear
Buxly Potion – Robux + Chameleon
Korblox Potion – Robux + Giraffe Hoof
Sketch Potion – Sketch
You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSportNews Now - Sport News