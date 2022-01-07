Latest Wacky Wizards Potions: Ingredients, Codes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wacky Wizards is a part of online game platform and game creation system Roblox, and this separate game mode has an abundance of potions you can redeem via codes in the game.

In Wacky Wizards, players can create crazy potions with lots of different effects. All the potion recipes in Roblox Wacky Wizards have a really fun effect on your character. With tons of different ingredients to mix and match, drinking the potions you create causes lots of different effects to your body.

Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world and has been ever since September 2006. The fact it remains so popular and successful is no doubt a huge surprise to the developers, but a very welcomed surprise.

Potions are a big thing in the game, so make sure you are using all of these recipes so that you can get the most out of Wacky Wizards.

Latest Wacky Wizards Potions (January 2022)

New-years potion: New Year’s Ball (Become the New Year’s ball!)

New-years-hat potion: Brain + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s celebration hat)

New-years-sparkler potion: Dynamite + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s celebration sparkler)

Free Wacky Wizards Potions

Ticking Potion – Brain + Dynamite

Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite

Firework Potion – Pool Noodle + Dynamite

Exploding Squirts Potion – Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite

Popping Potion – Beans + Dynamite

Speckled Potion – Spider + Chameleon

Ragdoll Potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich

Limp Potion – Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich

Slowing Hoof Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich

Giant Squirts Potion – Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich

Cloning Farts Potion – Fairy + Rotten Sandwich

Buirts Potion – Beans + Rotten Sandwich

Invisible Potion – Brain + Chameleon

Invisible Head Potion – Brain + Chameleon + Brain

Legged Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider

Minions Potion – Fairy + Spider

Ghostly Potion – Bird + Spider

Banana Potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy

Long Head Potion – Brain + Beans

High-Heel Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof

Doppelganger Potion – You + Chameleon

Headwards Potion – You + Brain

Upside Down Potion – You + Brain + You

Wizard Potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head

Heatseeking Potion – Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite

Sally Potion – Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat

Nuclear Potion – Dynamite + Giant’s Ear

Levitate Potion – Bird + Fairy

Skinny Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy

Rolling Potion – You + Pool Noodle

Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans

Crumbly Potion – Chameleon + Beans

Robux Potion – Robux

Empyreus Potion – Robux + Brain

Link Potion – Robux + You

Hat-Grower Potion – Robux + Giant’s Ear

Buxly Potion – Robux + Chameleon

Korblox Potion – Robux + Giraffe Hoof

Sketch Potion – Sketch

