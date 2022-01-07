Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports emerged on Thursday evening claiming Paul Pogba has been offered a new £500,000-per-week contract by Manchester United.

Pogba is out of contract in the summer and has shown no real desire of extending his stay at Old Trafford.

United supporters will have their own opinions as to whether Pogba, 28, is worth paying half-a-million pounds every week.

Since his return to the club in 2016, he has performed well in parts but not on a consistent level United would have expected from their £89 million signing.

Enter Giveaway

Pogba's difficult season

The 2021/22 season has been difficult for the World Cup winner, who hasn’t played since the start of November due to a thigh injury.

So to see Pogba sign a £500,000-per-week extension will irk many supporters who believe now is the time to move on from him.

Yet Man United’s problems right now extend to more than simply Pogba, and if Ralf Rangnick or the next permanent man in charge believes they can get the best out of him on a consistent basis then he’s worth keeping around.

Lampard: 'He's a YouTube footballer'

It’s been difficult for the midfielder to shake off the idea that he is more style than substance, a label that was placed on him by Frank Lampard in 2018.

The Chelsea legend delivered a savage message about Pogba during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club, even calling him a ‘YouTube footballer’.

"I don't know what Pogba is. He makes bad decisions but then does fantastic things which must wreck Jose's head,” Lampard said.

"Mourinho tried to embarrass him out of it and I worry Pogba did not get it.

"Pogba is naturally more talented than I was, he would run all over me and has better feet, but there's no point dribbling in your own half.

"All that 'flick and roll of the studs', I'm not an advocate of that. A lot of young players see it on YouTube and think it's amazing but I don't like it.

"He has delved to that side too much. His numbers are not good enough, he progressed at Juve but there's another progression he has to do.

"He should be getting 15 goals a season and dominating games, because he has everything.”

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Manchester United footballer from the 2000s? Zoran Tosic Juan Sebastian Veron Chris Eagles Louis Saha

Lampard was right back then and his opinion still carries weight today.

Pogba has the ability to put up solid numbers from midfield, while he regularly dominates matches when he plays for France.

Will Man United fans ever see him do it for them? That’s a question nobody has the answer to.

Rangnick Has Been STEALING wins | Football Terrace

News Now - Sport News