Swindon vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

A huge clash starts off the FA Cup Third Round in 2022 as Swindon Town face Manchester City and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off

The two sides are miles apart, with Swindon battling for promotion in League 2 whilst Man City are at the top of the English football pyramid in the Premier League.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, it is nice to see a break from the leagues and the return of the greatest cup competition in the country.

With Swindon and neutral fans desperately wanting to cause an upset, the game will be watched by many, and we for one can't wait for this exciting spectacle to take place.

Here is all you need to know about Swindon Town vs Manchester City:

Date & Time

Swindon take on Man City on Friday 7th January 2022 at the County Ground. The match will start at 8:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Swindon vs City will be televised live on ITV One. Coverage will start from 7:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the ITV Hub app.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. Due to ITV being a free channel, signing up for the app is also free.

Team News

City's management, players and general staff have been hit by Covid, and Pep Guardiola will not be able to attend the match. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Phil Foden currently have Covid, but they could make the game depending on how they test. Five other unknown players and 14 staff have Covid at the club.

Riyad Mahrez has headed to AFCON, whilst John Stones is still injured; however, Kyle Walker has returned.

Meanwhile, Swindon Town will be without influential midfielder Jack Payne, whilst Jonny Williams will have a late fitness check. Joseph Wollacott is also at AFCON.

Predicted Man City XI: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Fernandinho, Gundogan, McActee; Palmer, Kayky, Grealish.

Predicted Swindon XI: Ward; Kesler, Odimayo, Conroy, Hunt, Iandolo; Reed, Williams, Lyden, Simpson, McKirdy

Head to Head

The two sides have met 22 times in the past. Man City have won 14 times, whilst Swindon have won five times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

Last Five Meetings:

27th September 1997: Manchester City 6-0 Swindon Town

21st February 1998: Swindon Town 1-3 Manchester City

18th December 1999: Manchester City 3-0 Swindon Town

1st April 2000: Swindon Town 0-2 Manchester City

5th January 2002: Manchester City 2-0 Swindon Town

Odds

The betting markets have City as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Swindon to win: 14/1

Draw: 15/2

Manchester City to win: 1/7

Prediction

Manchester City are in great form and due to this many believe that they have already won the Premier League title. Swindon's quality is not as good as Man City and understandably so, but being at home could make this game tough for the Premier League side. We see Manchester City picking up the win.

Prediction: Swindon 1-5 Manchester City

