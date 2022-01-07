Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to land £25m star with 'undeniable pace and power'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Tottenham Hotspur could do a deal to sign Adama Traore from Wolves in the January transfer window.

The club are seeking reinforcements as they aim to climb into the top four under the management of Antonio Conte.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They were humiliated by Chelsea in midweek, losing 2-0 in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg in a game that saw a variety of individual mistakes.

First, Japhet Tanganga gave the ball away in his own half, leading to a run and finish from Kai Havertz, with his strike deflected in by Davinson Sanchez.

And then Tanganga attempted to head a free-kick away, only to send the ball against the back of Ben Davies’ head and into the back of the net.

Spurs will try to bounce back next week against the Blues, before taking on Arsenal in the Premier League, and Conte has confirmed previously that the club need to sign new players this month.

Wolves star Adama has been linked with a potential move to Spurs this month and he is valued by Transfermarkt at a fee of £25.2m.

He has struggled somewhat for Wolves thus far this season, failing to score a goal or provide an assist, but he remains an intriguing option for the north London club given his incredible pace and dribbling ability.

Indeed, former Spurs striker Darren Bent has claimed that the winger has “undoubted pace and power” and O’Rourke believes that there is a deal there to be done for Conte’s side if they do want to bring him in.

Enter giveaway!

What has he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "Spurs could come in with an offer that meets their valuation. There's a real possibility this deal could happen."

Tottenham DISASTERCLASS! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Would Adama improve Spurs?

His output isn’t exceptional, as evidenced by the fact that he simply hasn’t scored a goal or created one thus far this season.

But there is a potential way to utilise him that could capitalise on his absolutely incredible speed down the right flank.

At Chelsea, Conte continually used Victor Moses, previously a somewhat unreliable winger, as a wing-back, and won the Premier League title with him in the position.

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

Allowing Adama to play slightly deeper would maximise the amount of space that he can run into and affect the game.

It could work, especially if Conte really is keen on a deal to sign the Spain international.

News Now - Sport News