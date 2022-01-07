West Ham transfer news: Moyes could land his own Ian Wright with late window swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that West Ham United could do a deal to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah late in the January transfer window.

The Gunners forward has struggled for minutes under manager Mikel Arteta this season and could well leave this month, given that his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

What’s the latest with Nketiah?

The Gunners forward has not been utilised all that much by the Spaniard thus far this campaign.

Nketiah has played six times in all competitions, although just three of those appearances have come in the Premier League, totalling 38 minutes on the pitch.

He has outlined his goalscoring credentials in the EFL Cup, however, scoring five times in three games, netting once against Wimbledon and Leeds United and scoring a hat-trick versus Sunderland.

His deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has subsequently been linked with a number of clubs this month.

West Ham have been touted as having a serious interest in signing the 22-year-old, who is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

Nketiah has been likened to Gunners legend Ian Wright by pundit Tony Cascarino, per The Times, with the latter also claiming that he has "blistering pace".

Nketiah has also been touted as a potential target for Bundesliga clubs, who can discuss a pre-contract with him across the next few weeks.

In total, the former England U21 international has scored 18 goals in 71 games for Arsenal and had an exceptional record for the Three Lions’ youth team, scoring 16 times in 17 games.

And O’Rourke believes that the Hammers may look to do a deal for him if other targets fall by the wayside in this transfer window.

Enter giveaway!

What’s he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “I'm sure he's on the list at West Ham but I don't think he's a top target.

“He could be a cheap option late in the window if they don't sign their other top targets. Arsenal will probably be looking to sell with his contract up in the summer.”

Spurs DISASTERCLASS! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Should West Ham sign him?

The club do seem to be in the market for a new striker this month as David Moyes looks to strengthen his Hammers squad.

Michail Antonio remains the only out-and-out striker in the squad but a deal for a new centre-forward has been mooted.

Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa has been linked with the club, as has Blackburn Rovers sensation Ben Brereton Diaz, but a deal to sign Nketiah as a back-up option is a fine one.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure West Ham United footballer from the 1990s? Stuart Slater Jimmy Quinn Colin Foster Mike Small

He is an excellent player with an eye for goal but he has merely fallen by the wayside at Arsenal because of the presence of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

A deal at around £9m would be something of a bargain, especially given his goalscoring record when handed a chance.

News Now - Sport News