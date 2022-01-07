Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The biggest story in the world of sport right now is continuing to grow and now tennis’ biggest personality has weighed in on what’s going on Down Under.

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic couldn’t be further apart in terms of their personalities, or attitudes towards tennis, and this has led to confrontations in the past between the pair.

Kyrgios has referred to Djokovic as a “tool,” and “a very strange cat,” but it seems like the Australian has come to the aid of the Serb in this instance.

Djokovic was trying to gain access to Australia in order to play in the Australian Open and attempted to do so using a medical exemption, what many have seen as an excuse to get around the country's strict vaccination requirements.

As Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport, he was detained by Australian border force, and they concluded he was unable to prove his exemption was justified.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to discuss what has been happening to the world number one tennis player.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum’s health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”

From the replies to the tweet, there are clearly two different schools of thought when it comes to this issue.

Some people are bemused by what Kyrgios tweeted, questioning why Djokovic should be given preferential treatment when ‘ordinary’ visitors to Australia have had to comply to the regulations.

There are also those in agreement with the Australian tennis player, who believe that Djokovic should be treated fairer by the authorities and that this situation is being used to score political points by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Although people will have different opinions on the situation, one thing everyone can agree on is that this isn’t going away anytime soon.

