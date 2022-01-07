Norwich transfer news: UCL-winning gaffer could launch shock move for £15m Canaries star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell could make a shock switch to European heavyweights Roma before the window slams shut, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Cantwell has entered the final six months of his Carrow Road contract, which has the option of being extended by a further year, but it means he is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

What's the latest news involving Cantwell?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed that Norwich are willing to sell Cantwell if an acceptable offer is lodged during the remainder of the January transfer window.

The report suggests the Canaries are seeking a fee in the region of £15million and they will only trigger the extension to the winger's deal if they fail to find a buyer.

Sky Sports have claimed that Newcastle United and one other unnamed Premier League club are interested in striking a deal.

The Magpies became the richest club in the world following their £305million takeover in October, so they would have no problem meeting Norwich and Cantwell's demands.

However, Newcastle's interest predates the change of ownership as they, along with Leicester City and Manchester City, were linked with the 23-year-old in 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur, who were under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho at the time, and Liverpool have also previously tracked Cantwell.

What has Dean Jones said about Cantwell?

Jones understands that Mourinho has remained an admirer of Cantwell and could look to welcome the winger to Roma.

Mourinho, who has won the Champions League twice in a trophy-laden managerial career, took charge of the Italian giants in the summer.

Jones now thinks the Portuguese could be set to make an eye-catching move for Cantwell.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Jose Mourinho was trying to sign Cantwell at Spurs and, from what I’m hearing, he might now try and get him to Roma.

"That would be a really interesting offer for the player to weigh up."

How has Cantwell performed so far this season?

Cantwell has seen his opportunities heavily reduced since Norwich won their second Championship title in three seasons last year.

The academy product has made just five Premier League starts since the campaign got underway, while he has failed to be involved in both of the Canaries' last two fixtures.

Cantwell has been afforded just 126 minutes of action since Dean Smith was appointed as the Norfolk club's head coach in November.

