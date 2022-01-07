FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Attackers Nominees Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year is around the corner and the Team of the Year (TOTY) Attackers Nominees have finally been officially revealed by the game’s developers.

TOTY is arguably EA Sports’ biggest promotion of the year in Ultimate Team (FUT) as we see the best 11 players, plus Honourable Mentions, receive huge upgrades. With these players typically highly rated already, most of the promo cards are rated 90 and above.

The FIFA community are allowed to vote for the players they want in the Team of the Year Squad and then the cards are released over time depending on what position they play in.

With so many good players having spectacular years during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns respectively, the voting is going to be tight. But there will be no doubt that there will be some truly special cards that gamers will try and pack in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 TOTY Attackers Nominees Revealed

The FIFA 22 TOTY Attackers Nominees have finally been unveiled by EA SPORTS FIFA and there are some very excited names on the list. Players will have 22 attackers to choose from and typically you see about three-four attackers receive TOTY cards.

It will be very hard to decide who to vote for, and it will be intriguing to see who wins the vote. Thanks to @macartneyyt, we can see the full list on Twitter. Here are the 22 TOTY Attackers Nominees.

Karim Benzema

Federico Chiesa

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jonathan David

Gerard Moreno

Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland

Ciro Immobile

Lorenzo Insigne

Harry Kane

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Neymar Jr

Mikel Oyarzabal

Dimitri Payet

Mohamed Salah

Luis Suarez

Dusan Tadic

Dusan Vlahovic

Players like Salah, Lewandowski, Haaland, Ronaldo, Benzema and Messi have all had fantastic seasons, with Messi winning the most recent Ballon d'Or.

The FIFA community do have some time to vote for their favourite players, and there is not long to wait at all for this promo to come out as it goes live on Friday 21st January 2022.

TOTY is a very exciting promo, and we should see a lot of Objectives, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and great packs released when it goes live on Friday 21st January at 6pm GMT.. Players will be hoping to pack the special cards as they will most likely sell for millions on the transfer market.

If you do pack a TOTY player, will you keep them for your squad or sell them?

