Samoa Joe is one of wrestling's best talkers of the 21st century, and he proved that in 2019.

At the 2019 Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan was set to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali and the aforementioned Samoa Joe.

In one of the SmackDown segments leading up to the pay-per-view, Joe cut a series of killer promos running down his opponents.

As can be seen below, Samoa Joe didn't really leave anyone out of his promo, delivering some truly savage lines to the other main event players on SmackDown.

Samoa Joe first said he was wanted to 'put a champion to sleep', which was clearly him referencing how he wanted to beat Daniel Bryan.

The former NXT Champion then turned his attention to Randy Orton, where he played on Orton's catchphrases by saying he'll put the 'defang the Viper', but it won't 'come out of nowhere'.

Perhaps the most savage line was to Jeff Hardy, where Samoa Joe said that Hardy should sit in silence as if it was an 'AA meeting', a reference to Hardy's issues with addiction.

Samoa Joe then turned to Mustafa Ali, where he spoke about beating the former 205 Live on SmackDown the week prior.

He then ended the promo with a line on AJ Styles, who he'd spent the majority of the summer the year prior feuding with over the WWE Championship.

Joe asked AJ how his wife was, which was a reference to how AJ's partner was brought up during the feud between her husband and Samoa Joe in 2018.

Samoa Joe was released by WWE yesterday, less than a year after being cut by the company for the first time in April 2021.

Joe was immediately brought back to WWE after being fired the first time, where he worked mainly as a behind-the-scenes scout for the company.

You can find out more regarding Samoa Joe's release from WWE, by clicking right here.

