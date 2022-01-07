Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Rudiger has been at Chelsea for nearly five years now. The German defender was signed from Roma by then-manager Antonio Conte.

It's believed that Conte's number one target was Virgil van Dijk, but the price tag placed on the Dutch defender by Southampton was considered too much by Chelsea.

Rudiger has been in and out of favour under the different managers at the club, even dropped by Conte at one point after questioning the manager's tactics.

But his worst spell was under Frank Lampard when the manager gradually sidelined the German defender in favour of younger players.

However, despite his checkered record at Chelsea the German has become a fan favourite under Thomas Tuchel, revitalised in a back three system.

The defender's hilarious and sometimes shady antics are a big part of the reason his popularity has soared amongst the Blues fanbase.

Rudiger's s**thousery skills were once again on show during the recent match against Tottenham when he kicked the ball directly at Tanguy Ndombele after the Spurs midfielder fell to the ground.

And now one hilarious compilation video currently going viral shows exactly why the defender is such a hit with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The Twitter video is captioned: "Antonio Rudiger - The King of S**thousery", and after watching the compilation it's hard to argue.

The video shows all of Rudiger's antics, dancing in front of away fans, attempting to start as many fights as possible, unnecessary fouls and even slapping and jumping on his own teammates.

However, incredibly despite all of the defender's exploits, and racking up 27 yellow cards across his Chelsea career, the German has never been sent off for the London club.

Considering some of the things shown in the 2-minute clip, Chelsea fans can probably consider it a miracle that the player has never received a red card.

The fans were quick to comment on the Twitter video, clearly enjoying what they saw, here's what some of them had to say:

"Imagine if he was around when Diego Costa was at Chelsea"

"Controlled aggression no red cards throughout, incredible"

"I suddenly wanna make him captain"

"He’s the energy we need in this team"

"People getting angry but would love a player like him to annoy the other team"

"This video was class...couldn't stop laughing ...we can't let this man go... us fans need to start a gofundme to pay his wages"

However, there were also some comments from rival fans who seemed far less impressed with the defender's exploits:

"This is just anger issues"

"Making violent tackles isn't sh**housery pal"

Now Chelsea fans just have to hope that the club can come to an agreement with the German over a new contract. Time is quickly running out before the defender will be able to leave the club for free, and there are plenty of clubs circling in hopes of securing the player's signature.

