Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most popular sportsman in the world.

The Portuguese superstar has amassed an incredible following since his debut in football all the way back in 2003.

Ronaldo is the best goalscorer ever, having hit the back of the net 803 times across his career.

The legendary striker celebrates the vast majority of his goals by doing his 'Siuuu' celebration.

The celebration involves Ronaldo jumping in the air with his arms outstretched and shouting 'Siuuu' (yes in Spanish).

Ronaldo's celebration has become iconic. Millions of people across the world have mimicked his celebration.

It would be a surprise not to see it performed when on a night out.

A whole volleyball team has now performed Ronaldo's celebration in sync after winning a game.

Members of Russian volleyball outfit VC Belogorie channeled their inner Ronaldo following their victory.

Watch their impression of Ronaldo below...

Ronaldo's influence really is unmatched.

Ronaldo's celebration is one that will be performed by many across the world for many, many years to come.

But how did it all come about?

Ronaldo revealed that he did the celebration in a pre-season match against Chelsea in 2013. It was immediately popular and Ronaldo continued to do it.

Speaking in 2019 he said, per talkSPORT: “I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid.

“When we would win, everyone would say ‘siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural.

“I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea [in 2013] and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.

“I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’.

“I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that.”

