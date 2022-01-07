Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Czech tennis player Renata Voráčová has been detained in the same immigration hotel as Novak Djokovic after her Australian visa was cancelled.

According to ABC, Voráčová was detained by Australian Border Force officials yesterday and taken to the Park Hotel in Carlton.

The 38-year-old is believed to have entered Australia last month. She was reportedly granted a vaccine exemption by Tennis Australia because she had recently caught and recovered from COVID-19.

Voráčová, a doubles player ranked 81st in the world, had even competed this week at the Melbourne Summer Set, a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open.

She had been set to play in the doubles competition at the upcoming Grand Slam alongside Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, who is now on the lookout for a new partner.

As reported by ABC, Voráčová has been informed she must soon leave the country, but it is yet to be confirmed whether she will appeal this decision.

She has been placed in the same hotel as Novak Djokovic, who is also facing deportation over COVID-19 vaccine rules.

The men’s world number one had been given an exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements to play at this month’s Grand Slam, subsequently flying to Melbourne for the tournament.

Djokovic, who refuses to reveal his vaccination status and applied for a medical exemption, was assessed by two independent panels of experts assembled by Tennis Australia and the Victoria Government.

He was said to have initially met conditions set out by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, but upon arrival at Melbourne Airport, he was denied entry into Australia by Border Force officials over his issues with his visa.

Djokovic allegedly failed to "provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia" and his visa was subsequently cancelled.

His lawyers launched an urgent court challenge, the verdict of which will be announced on Monday. Until then, Djokovic has been detained at the Park Hotel.

Djokovic announced earlier this week that he had been granted an exemption to play at the Australian Open, sparking criticism from those in the country.

Australia has imposed stringent travel restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Melbourne holds the unfortunate label of the most locked-down city in the world.

Despite the backlash, Craig Tiley, chief executive for Tennis Australia and director of the Australian Open, insisted no special treatment had been given to the player.

There have been some instances where vaccinated athletes have been unable to travel to Australia, including Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Vikhlyantseva received the Sputnik vaccine, which is not recognised in a number of countries around the world, including Australia.

The 24-year-old was offered approved alternatives by the WTA while on tour in 2021 but she declined due to uncertainty over whether it would affect her body while competing.

