Roman Reigns has been cleared to return to TV, and will be appearing on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was pulled from WWE Day 1 last week a few hours before the show was slated to go live after testing positive for COVID-19.

On the show, Reigns was set to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, but that match obviously had to be cancelled.

As a result, Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship match on the show, which he ended up winning by pinning Big E.

Back on Roman Reigns, many fans were concerned for 'The Tribal Chief' when WWE announced that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to his battles with Leukemia, the most recent of which took place between 2018-2019, fans were left concerned about how the virus was going to impact Reigns.

However, it thankfully seems like Reigns is absolutely fine, and has now seemingly tested negative for the virus.

As can be seen above, WWE announced on social media that Reigns has been "cleared" to return to TV, and will be on SmackDown tonight.

Many fans thought this would be the case after Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE Raw this week, where he said that he'll see Reigns later on in the week.

The show, as expected, will see another firey confrontation between Lesnar and Reigns, where the next chapter in their feud will likely become clear.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble later this month.

As of right now, it remains unclear whether or not WWE is also going to have Reigns defend his title on the show.

