Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

A huge clash starts off the FA Cup Third Round in 2022 as Tottenham Hotspur face Morecambe and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off

The two sides are miles apart, with Swindon battling for safety in League 1 whilst Spurs are battling for a top four spot in the Champions League.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, it is nice to see a break from the leagues and the return of the greatest cup competition in the country.

With both Morecambe and neutral fans desperately wanting to cause an upset, the game will be watched by many, and we for one can't wait for this exciting spectacle to take place.

Here is all you need to know about Spurs vs Morecambe:

Date & Time

Spurs take on Morecambe on Sunday 9th January 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will start at 14:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be gutted to hear that Spurs vs Morecambe will not be televised live TV. You will be able to watch highlights later in the evening or on YouTube.

Live Stream

If you are based in the United Kingdom, you will not be able to live stream the match. Head to the official YouTube channels of both the football sides a few hours after the game to see highlights.

Team News

For Spurs, Cristian Romero and Steven Bergwijn are still unavailable for selection. They are the only two missing from the squad.

Meanwhile, Morecambe have no injuries or suspensions, but Liam Gibson and Jonah Ayunga are at risk from suspension if they get another yellow card.

Predicted Spurs XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Rodon, Dier; Doherty, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Alli, Gil; Scarlett

Predicted Morecambe XI: Carson; McLaughlin, O'Connor, Gibson, Leigh; Wildig, Diagouraga, McLoughlin; Obika, Stockton, Gnahoua

Head to Head

This match is not just exciting due to the fact that the two sides are divisions apart, but also due to the fact that they have never faced each other in a competitive match.

Odds

The betting markets have Spurs as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Spurs to win: 1/20

Draw: 11/1

Morecambe to win: 28/1

Prediction

Spurs are in decent form since the arrival of Antonio Conte, and many of their fanbase want the Italian to help them win a trophy. Morecambe's quality is not as good as Spurs and understandably so, and it is made even tougher by them being away from home.

Prediction: Spurs 3-0 Morecambe

