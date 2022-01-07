Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Oleksandr Usyk could face Tyson Fury in his next fight as 'everything is constantly changing', his assistant coach said.

The Ukrainian shocked the world with a landslide victory over Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

It saw Usyk, 34, capture the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles, becoming one of only three fighters to win world titles in boxing's biggest two weight divisions in the process.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed they have activated the rematch clause in his contract which will see them meet for a second time later this year.

But now it seems the Olympic gold medallist could actually instead be about to challenge one of Britain's best ever, the WBC Gypsy King.

Usyk's chief second Sergey Lapin told MyBettingSites: “Why not assume such an option as Fury-Usyk? It would be very interesting for boxing fans, a historical event.

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds and More

“If you remember a year ago, fans were waiting for a fight for the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua - but literally in a moment, everything changed.

“At this stage, I think everything is possible, everything is constantly changing.

The battle for undisputed champion in the heavyweight division is a very cool event that has not been held for more than 20 years."

Fury, 33, is waiting for news of his next fight after defeating bitter rival Deontay Wilder, 36, inside the distance.

There had been talk of him fighting Dillian Whyte after the WBC ordered their champion to make a mandatory defence of his belt against their number-one ranked contender, while Joe Joyce has also been mentioned as a possible future opponent.

But only last week Bob Arum refused to rule out the possibility of a unification bout with the three-belt titleholder.

And Usyk now wants to skip the queue, as Lapin hinted the fight could be held in the United Kingdom or Saudi Arabia.

Lapin said: “If this fight between my fighter Usyk and Tyson Fury took place, it would really be a confrontation between two guys with high boxing IQ.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

"It seems to me the fight would be more like a chess game, and victory will be in the hands of the one who will perform his task as productively as possible.

“To date, there is no exact information about this fight, but recently I noticed that there is a lot of talk about it. Perhaps we will find out something interesting very soon.

“Maybe it's the UK and maybe it's Saudi Arabia.”

MORE: Anthony Joshua wanted to prove he isn't a 'big stiff bodybuilder' against Oleksandr Usyk

News Now - Sport News