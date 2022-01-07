Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Samoa Joe has commented on being released by WWE this week, the second time he's been cut in less than a year.

Samoa Joe was one of the several behind-the-scenes WWE releases this week, with the likes of William Regal, Road Dogg, Timothy Thatcher and others also being cut.

As noted, this is not the first time that Samoa Joe has been released by WWE, as the former NXT star was also cut back in April 2021.

Almost immediately after being released by WWE last year, Triple H called Samoa Joe to ask to bring him back to the company as part of his NXT brand.

Triple H brought Joe on as an on-screen enforcer for William Regal, as well as a behind-the-scenes talent scout.

Joe also returned to the ring as part of the NXT brand, winning the NXT Champion for the third time at TakeOver 31 in August.

However, shortly after winning the belt, WWE announced that Joe had to vacate the title due to injury, and he has not been seen on-screen since.

As can be seen above, Samoa Joe has commented on the news that he's been released by WWE.

Joe said that he's "extremely fortunate and grateful" to have had the opportunity to work with the NXT talent behind-the-scenes over the last few months.

He also said that he is "saddened" at the fact that WWE seemingly didn't give him an "excuse" when cutting him this time around.

Joe also gave a tease for the future, saying that he is not only excited for the futures of the NXT talent he has worked with, but also for his own.

