Michael Chandler claims a fight with Conor McGregor would be 'absolutely huge' despite both men losing two of their last three fights.

McGregor, 33, suffered his second consecutive defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July last year.

Chandler meanwhile also came out second best in a brutal and bloody war with Justin Gaethje on the main card of Kamaru Usman's rematch against Colby Covington following his knockout loss to Charles Oliveira.

But despite these setbacks, the American has suggested a long-awaited showdown with the Notorious is still at the top of his list.

Chandler has respectfully called out the Irishman several times in the past, and he told MMA Fighting of his desire to share the octagon with the biggest pay-per-view star in the sport.

He said: “Obviously, Conor, I’ve spoken my peace about that.

“I think a fight between me and Conor would be absolutely huge.

"I want those big moments, those big fights, those kind of big legendary status type of platforms to continue to build my career on.”

Chandler, however, also has another super-fight on his mind - against Poirier of all people.

He added: “That’s what I wanted to do when I came into the UFC.

“I wanted to fight all the top guys. Poirier was actually one of the guys that we asked for, and he declined at the very beginning, which I have no problem with that.

"He was in the top of the division and I was the guy from outside the UFC coming in.

“So he’s always been a name on the list. He’s a guy that I respect. A guy that I admire inside the sport of mixed martial arts. A guy who I would love to compete against.”

Chandler has now lost two of his last three after Gaethje beat him but claims he actually 'got caught up in the moment' as he wanted to put on a show for the fans.

He continued: “You look at who the champion is Charles Oliveira - I’ve fought him and people would love to see me fight him again, obviously because the way that first fight was.

“Then the guy who will probably, most likely be challenging him is Justin Gaethje, who I obviously had a Fight of the Year with.

"Maybe with a little bit more thought about game plan and thought about winning, I would have actually won that fight, but I got caught up in the moment.

“Loved it, enjoyed my life so much inside there. I didn’t care if I won, I was just in there to be in a battle.”

