Xabi Alonso didn't score many goals across his career.

During his five-year stint with Liverpool, the elegant midfielder scored just 19 times.

But when he did hit the back of the net it was usually a spectacular goal.

His most spectacular goal for Liverpool arguably came 16 years ago on January 7, 2006.

The Reds defeated Luton 5-3 in an FA Cup classic at Kenilworth Road.

Alonso actually scored twice that day. His second goal, scored in stoppage-time, came from his own half.

With Liverpool leading 4-3, Luton were given a corner in the dying moments. Their goalkeeper, Marlon Beresford, went forward to try and be the hero for his side.

Liverpool cleared the corner and the ball fell to Alonso, who found the net from 70 yards with his left-foot.

One Liverpool fan won a massive amount of money thanks to Alonso's brilliance.

Amazingly, in July 2005, Adrian Hayward had a dream that Alonso would score from his own half in the 2005/06 season.

Hayward thought that this dream was a sign and placed a bet with Paddy Power of £200 at odds of 125/1.

And his dream came true when Alonso netted against Luton, winning Hayward a cool £25,000.

"I've never placed such a large bet before but I had a feeling about it," said Hayward, per the BBC.

"I was watching the Luton match on TV with my family and I saw the keeper off his line. I was shouting 'Shoot!' and he did.

"It seemed to take an age to hit the net but when it did, I just went berserk."

While Paddy Power said: "When he placed the bet we thought it was the easiest £200 we had ever made.

"But fair play to him. It's great when these unusual bets pay out and it shows that dreams do come true."

Hayward's bet has to be one of the craziest in English football history.

