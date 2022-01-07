Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Philippe Coutinho made his sensational £146 million move to Barcelona four years and one week ago.

The Brazilian will now make a return to the Premier League after Aston Villa announced today that he would be joining the club on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

Villa were one of several clubs in the race to acquire Coutinho and it seems the lure of playing for his former teammate Steven Gerrard may have had a significant sway in his decision.

It was during his time at Liverpool where the midfielder established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football.

Signed by Brendan Rodgers from Inter Milan in January 2013, Coutinho instantly became a fan favourite, scoring on his full debut in a 5-0 win against Swansea City.

Over a five year period, the attacking midfielder registered an incredible 54 goals and 45 assists across 201 games for the club and became renowned for his astounding ball control and ability to effortlessly glide past defenders.

Following his 2018 move to Barcelona, Coutinho struggled to make the same impact he had achieved at Liverpool, despite winning two La Liga titles and the Bundesliga during a 2019 loan spell at Bayern Munich.

But Coutinho has continued to impress for Brazil, guiding the team to the 2019 Copa America championship while also amassing 18 goals in 63 appearances for his country.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Villa fans will be licking their lips at their new signing in hopes that he can recover some of his old form when he returns to the English top flight.

A video compilation of his highlights during his time at Liverpool has today gone viral and shows how frighteningly good the midfielder was with the ball at his feet.

Posted by @PassLikeThiago, the video is a must-watch for Villa fans and captures Coutinho’s insane ability to turn opposition players inside out.

Watch the video below:

There’s no wonder why Liverpool supporters nicknamed him the ‘little magician’.

Title race OVER?! Liverpool throw away 2-0 lead at Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

The video has sparked feelings of nostalgia amongst many Twitter users, who have been reminiscing on Coutinho’s incredible skills. You can view some of their reactions below…

Interestingly, per The Mirror, the Brazilian might never have joined Liverpool if it wasn’t for a recommendation from former Reds boss Rafa Benitez.

1 of 15 Ian Rush is Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer, but where did he start his career? Chesterfield Chester City Leeds United Everton

Benitez, who was Coutinho’s manager at Inter Milan, had supposedly given his old club the tip-off to sign the midfielder, stating that he would one day become “world-class.”

And it’s safe to say Rafa was absolutely right; Villa certainly have a top-quality player on their hands.

News Now - Sport News