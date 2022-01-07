Aston Villa transfer news: Dressing room reaction to Philippe Coutinho deal revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic’s Aston Villa correspondent Gregg Evans has revealed the squad’s reaction to the signing of Philippe Coutinho.

The Midlands club have struck a deal to bring the Brazil international into the club for the remainder of the season from Barcelona.

What’s the latest with Villa?

They announced the move to sign the ex-Liverpool star on Friday morning, striking one of the most eye-catching deals of the window early on.

Per their statement on the club’s official website, Villa announced that Coutinho will remain with the club for the rest of the season, while the deal also includes an option to buy him in the summer.

Coutinho had fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona in recent seasons but remained active for the club throughout the 2021/22 season.

He had made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, and the Brazilian has now returned to the league in which he made his name.

The 29-year-old was central to Liverpool during his spell at Anfield between 2013 and 2018, making 201 appearances for the club and scoring 54 goals, while also registering 45 assists.

Steven Gerrard, his former team-mate, will now manage him and he has told Villa’s website that he believes he is a “special player” who can improve the club.

Villa are currently 13th in the Premier League table, three points behind 10th-placed Leicester City and Evans has revealed that there is real excitement within the squad at the signing.

What has Evans said?

He told GiveMeSport: "I just heard that there was a little bit of excitement really, just amongst the players. They're always on their phones now, they're always checking the news."

How big is this signing?

It feels pretty huge for Villa.

They have managed to lure a player to the club from a genuine European giant and, as we have mentioned, Coutinho was still playing regularly for Barcelona this season.

It is not as though he had been banished to the reserves and his abilities speak for themselves.

He has, after all, won La Liga twice, the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Copa America throughout a sparkling career.

Now he is back in the Premier League and will aiming to show absolutely everyone what he can do.

It’s no wonder his new team-mates are excited.

