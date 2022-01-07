Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some truly gruesome photos have emerged of Bryan Danielson following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's show, Bryan Danielson was defeated by Hangman Page in a fantastic AEW World Championship match, and the match was completely different from their first.

The first match between the former WWE star and Page last month was a technical affair, whereas this encounter was much more brutal and violent.

That was evidenced during the match that multiple points, with Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson both being badly busted open during the 30-minute clash.

In a Players Tribune article, which dropped today, some sickening photos emerged of Bryan Danielson after the match, which you can see above.

Bryan was a bloody mess after the match, looking rather worse for wear following his first match of 2022.

This was the first TV match that AEW has put on in 2022, with it also being the first match from the promotion on the TBS network following the move from TNT.

The match was significant for a few other reasons too, being the first time that Hangman Page has won a match since winning the AEW World Championship back in November.

Page's prior defence also came against Bryan Danielson in December, with the epic encounter going to a 60-minute time-limit draw.

The bout was also the first time that Bryan Danielson has been defeated since joining AEW in September, a huge show of faith in Hangman Page from Tony Khan and AEW.

You can stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more latest news on AEW.

News Now - Sport News