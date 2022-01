Pet Simulator X Codes (January 2022): Active Rewards, How to Claim and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you love Roblox as much as we do and enjoy claiming freebies, then we have Pet Simulator X codes right here for you.

In-game pets, Diamonds, OP boosts, Gingerbread and many more lucrative items can be claimed thanks to the rewards listed below, which we update each month to ensure that you are not missing out on any free items.

Keep scrolling down to view this month's Pet Simulator X codes.

Pet Simulator X Codes January 2022

Here are the latest codes that are currently working in Pet Simulator X (as of 7th January 2022):

xmas – Redeem code for 5,000,000 Gingerbread (New)

santapaws – Redeem code for 3 Triple Coins Boosts (New)

1Mfollowers – Redeem code for 5 Triple Coins Boosts

happyholidays – Redeem code for 3 Triple Coins Boosts

tonsofcoins – Redeem code for for 3 Triple Coins Boosts

BIG Games Group – Join the group for a Free Pet

Expired Codes

im2lucky – Redeem code for 3 Ultra Lucky Boosts

1mplus300k – Redeem code for 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

happysaturday11 – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

1billion – Redeem code for 5 Triple Coins Boosts

alienpets – Redeem code for 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

yaydiamonds – Redeem code for 50K Diamonds

its1million – Redeem code for 100K Diamonds

bandsundrbidn – Redeem code for 30k Diamonds

sorry4thewait – Redeem code for 1 Triple Coins Boost

VoiceChat – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

triple800 – Redeem code for 1 Triple Coins Boost

easyboosts – Redeem code for 1 Triple Coins Boost

steampunkpets – Redeem code for 3 Triple Coins Boosts

700kDiamonds – Redeem code for 25K Diamonds

morecoins4u – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost x2

anothertriple – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

TripleCoins999 – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

halfamillion – Redeem code for 10,000 Diamonds

plaid1234 – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

Clouds – Redeem code for 2 Triple Coins Boosts

Underworld – Redeem code for 12,500 Diamonds

EzDiamonds150k – Redeem code for 10,000 Diamonds

DiscordDiamonds – Redeem code for 10,000 Diamonds

Super25k – Redeem code for 5,000 Diamonds

Release – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

FreeDiamonds0 – Redeem code for 5,000 Diamonds

Back2Back – Redeem code for free Diamonds

Ultra225k – Redeem code for 1 Ultra Lucky Boost

Lucky50k – Redeem code for Super Lucky Boost

Triple80k – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

Easy125k – Redeem code for Super Lucky Boost

MoreCoins180k – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

FirstUpdate – Redeem code for free Boost

Triple275k – Redeem code for Triple Coins Boost

SuperUltra1 – Redeem code for 1 ULTRA Lucky Boost

blamedavid – Redeem codes for a Triple Coin Boost

morecodes3 – Redeem code for Ultra Lucky Boost

big1234 – Redeem code for a Triple Coins Boost

How to Claim

(Credit: Roblox)

It could not be easier to claim Pet Simulator X codes. Here is how you go about doing it:

Launch Pet Simulator X via Roblox

Select the Pet icon at the bottom of the screen

Open Exclusive Shop via the Star logo

Tap on the Redeem Twitter Codes button

Copy and paste any working code from this page

Enjoy your rewards!

