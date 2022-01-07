Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steve Bruce was once given a hilarious gift by Sir Alex Ferguson when he was leaving Manchester United.

It's easy to forget that Steve Bruce was once a top defender at Manchester United, especially now that he's taken charge of over 1,000 games as a manager.

The new generation of football fans are likely to only know of Bruce as a manager, especially those who aren't Manchester United fans.

But the Geordie was once a vital part of a successful United side, featuring in over 300 games for the Manchester team.

His partnership with defender Gary Pallister has been described as one of the best in United's history, as the pair helped the Reds win an enormous haul of trophies in their time with the club.

Bruce's honours as a player include three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two Football league cups and even some European silverware in the form of a Cup Winners Cup and a Super Cup.

Overall it's safe to say that Bruce has quite an impressive resume, however that may not have been the place had Ferguson taken more notice of a scouting report from Bruce's early days.

Talking to Ben Shephard in a Sky Sports Retro clip, Bruce revealed that when he was leaving Manchester United, Ferguson handed him a framed copy of a scouting report from his days as a third division player.

Looking back at the report now is hilarious after knowing everything that Bruce went on to achieve, but it's safe to say the scout certainly wasn't a fan of the defender.

Bruce quoted from the report: "He's poor on his left-hand side, can't head it, can't run, in my opinion, he's a third division player and always will be."

Bruce added: "Some people get a clock, I got a scouting report on how bad I was. I hope he sacked him anyway, I hope he sacked whoever it was."

Bruce has since revealed that he keeps the framed report hanging in his toilet, but also that he uses the tale as a reminder to the young players he manages.

Bruce said: “So, it just shows you that if you roll your sleeves up, have a go, get on with it and get yourself in the best nick you can then anything can happen."

