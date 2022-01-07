Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are devastating in attack together.

The Liverpool duo get on well and clearly have a deep respect for each other.

Just a few weeks ago, Mane declared that Liverpool were 'lucky' to have Salah and said he was the best in the world.

But they haven't always seen eye-to-eye.

The duo are fierce competitions and there have been times where they have fallen out on the pitch.

One occasion where they clashed was on 31 August, 2021.

Liverpool actually beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor that day.

It could have been a four-goal victory, though, should Salah have passed to Mane in the dying moments.

Mane was in a fantastic position inside the box but Salah decided to go for it himself and eventually lost the ball.

The Senegalese was subbed off moments later and was furious.

Liverpool's media team placed a camera in the tunnel and captured their players making their way back to the dressing room.

And it captured Roberto Firmino, the third member of Liverpool's devastating trio, trying his best not to laugh.

Salah and Mane were a few metres apart and had serious looks on their faces.

In between them was Firmino, who just wanted to burst out laughing but knew he couldn't. Watch it below...

You can always trust Firmino to turn a serious situation into a funny one.

Fortunately Salah and Mane didn't stay mad at each other and, over two years on from the incident, they both continue to thrive on a weekly basis for the Reds.

