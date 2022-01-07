Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roberto Carlos is arguably the greatest left-back in football history.

For 11 seasons the Brazilian played for Real Madrid, helping them to four league titles and three Champions Leagues.

Meanwhile, he represented his nation 125 times and won the World Cup in 2002.

He’s been there, done it.

Now, at the age of 48, he’s coming out of retirement.

Well, kind of.

Carlos officially hung up his boots in 2015 but he could be turning out for your Sunday League side for just £5!

Linking up with ex-England striker Eni Aluko, Football Beyond Borders charity and eBay have created a raffle to secure a ‘Dream Transfer’ for your side this January.

Teams in the UK can buy as many £5 raffle tickets as they’d like in order to get either Aluko or Carlos playing for them for one match in February.

All the money donated goes to the charity which helps disadvantaged young people in communities across the country.

"I’ve been back in training for weeks to get match fit for the eBay Dream Transfer, and I’m a little nervous about my first game after a six-year break,” said Carlos.

"I can’t wait to meet the team I end up playing with though, and of course size up the team we’ll be playing against.”

Entries are now open on eBay and close on January 28, with the winning teams announced on deadline day, January 31.

As well as Aluko and Carlos playing, the legendary Chris Kamara will be on commentary duty.

It will, of course, be the first time Carlos turns out for a side in the UK although the Brazilian revealed he did come close to signing for three different English sides during his career.

“I was very young with Aston Villa, I was very young with Birmingham City and then with Chelsea, the only thing I didn’t do was sign a contract," Carlos said.

“I was already playing with the Brazil team by then, it was around 93 or 94, I was not that young. I could have gone to England at the time but the coaches said I was too young.

“The one who took the decision at the time was Peter Kenyon at Chelsea. There were some details in the contract that he did not like. In any case, nor did I.

“But just to have the interest from Chelsea was an honour, I spoke to Abramovich at the time. But I did not want to dispute the position with Ashley Cole!”

