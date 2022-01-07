Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Martin Odegaard took December by storm as he once again underlined his credentials as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as new Arsenal captain.

The tricksy midfielder help drive Arsenal to what proved to be a fruitful month amid all the Premier League disruptions we saw over the festive season.

At just 23 years of age, Odegaard is beginning to show signs of leadership that go beyond his years while his on-field contribution continues to grow from strength.

He contributed three goals to the Arsenal effort over the course of December, while also notching up three assists as well.

As a result, he has unsurprisingly be named as one of our nominee's for the fans Player of the Month award for December.

He won't have it all his own way however as he faces up to some stern competition from his fellow nominees.

Mohamed Salah

Any award nominee list would look a bit strange if it were to discard Mohamed Salah with the season he is having.

The Egyptian king was once again at his electric best as helped himself to four goals and one assist in a month that proved to be a bit underwhelming for the Liverpool.

Declan Rice

Rice was imperious once again at the heart of the West Ham engine room.

As the Hammers struggled with injuries, Rice showed his immense value as he kept the London side ticking over in December with nine vital interceptions and 11 clearances.

Leondro Trossard

Trossard has been a shining light for Brighton and blazed all the more brightly over the festive season.

His one goal and three key passes might not sound like a massive return, but they proved to be absolutely crucial for the Seagulls.

Riyad Mahrez

There was always going to be a Manchester City player after the month they had.

With City running away at the top of the league towards the end of December, Mahrez's influence simply could not be overlooked.

His contribution of three goals and three assists is one of the driving factors behind City's lead at the top of the table.

Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has not always found it easy going in the Premier League, but he certainly banished those ghosts in December.

Bednarek was huge at the heart of the Southampton rearguard and was an obvious nominee for this month's award nominees.

