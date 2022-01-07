Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fight Night Champion has shown a rough simulation of what a fight would look like between British boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Cameroonian UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Unsurprisingly, given the size of the two athletes, it ends in explosive fashion thanks to a one-punch knockout in round four.

Looking back at the simulation, which was put together by YouTube channel Boxing Fight Simulations, comes after the heavyweight pair exchanged some fierce words over Twitter on Thursday, with Fury calling Ngannou out to a boxing fight with UFC gloves.

Ngannou wanted to reverse this, however, which led to Fury questioning why he would want to come into his world, guaranteeing the UFC champion “would be knocked out.”

Ngannou is scheduled to fight interim heavyweight champion Cyril Gane at UFC 270 on January 22, and responded to Fury’s comments saying: “I’ll fight you under any special rule you want.”

The simulation, which was uploaded back in November 2020, showed the bout being played out inside the boxing ring, with proper boxing gloves.

The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, but lasted only until midway through the fourth as Fury floored Ngannou, ending the fight by way of knockout.

The knockout blow came after the Cameroonian tasted the mat a couple of times beforehand.

Ngannou’s MMA record differs to Fury’s boxing record as whilst The Gypsy King is undefeated in his career, The Predator has three defeats to his name, one in only his second professional fight in 2013, and the other two coming back-to-back in 2018.

In his initial tweet calling out Ngannou, Fury also tagged Dana White, the president of the UFC, further stoking the fire, whilst also asking his fanbase if they would like to see him fight the Cameroonian.

For now, however, Ngannou’s focus will be on UFC 270 and any talks on a potential bout with Fury will be on hold, with the outcome of the fight potentially being a factor as to if the pair will face off against each other in real life.

For now, though, the simulation is enough to get us excited about that prospect.

