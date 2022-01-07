Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans are hopeful that Ralf Rangnick can leave a positive mark on the club following his arrival in November.

Rangnick has influenced some of the brightest minds in the game, including Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann, and he’s been brought in by United for his experience and ideas.

“United will be organised on the pitch,” Liverpool boss Klopp said upon his arrival. “That’s not good news for other teams.”

Initially brought in as interim manager, Rangnick will move to a consultancy position at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Rangnick and Nagelsmann tactics breakdown

His blueprint, which includes an intense high press and quick vertical passing, has been adopted by other managers.

That includes Bayern Munich’s Nagelsmann, who took over from Rangnick at RB Leipzig in 2019.

The two coaches came together to break down Bayern’s tactics during an appearance on DAZN’s ‘DECODED’, and it made for fascinating viewing.

In the full video, Nagelsmann talks about what he expects from his players while defending, how to utilise space on the pitch and his attacking strategy.

A shorter, two-minute video was posted on Twitter and it gives a glimpse into their philosophies.

In the clip we see Nagelsmann talk about the structure he likes to create while ensuring his team are not vulnerable to counter-attacks.

“To me it’s important that we keep the same structure and always close the centre of the pitch,” the 34-year-old remarks.

“As such, we often have two defenders (“safety locks”) versus one striker and three compact central midfielders.”

Check out the video below.

Click HERE to see the full video.

Fans reacted to the video by highlighting how impressive the clip is.

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News