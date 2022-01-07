Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

More details have emerged regarding Seth Rollins' scrapped WWE Championship win from last week.

Reports have claimed that prior to Brock Lesnar being added to the match, Seth Rollins was going to beat Big E to win the WWE Championship at Day 1.

However, with Roman Reigns forced to miss the show after testing positive for COVID-19, WWE shifted its plans for the New Year's Day show and had Lesnar win the title.

This has thrown into question almost of all WWE's plans for the first four months of the year, but Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is reportedly still the plan for WrestleMania 38.

What this means for the WWE Championship at the biggest show of the year remains to be seen, but we've now heard what WWE was originally planning for the show.

Should Seth Rollins have won the WWE title at Day 1, which was the original plan, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Rollins would have held the belt at least until WrestleMania 38.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer notes that Rollins was going to defend his Universal title against the winner of the Royal Rumble at night one of the huge show:

Because there are two nights of WrestleMania, they need a WWE title match to headline the other show. The plan for that was originally Seth Rollins, likely against the winner of the Royal Rumble.

Meltzer goes on to explain that this may still be the plan WWE is working towards, with it being possible that Lesnar drops his title before WrestleMania to continue his feud with Reigns.

With regards to who Seth Rollins was slated to defend his title against, Meltzer notes that former WWE Champion Big E was the favourite.

However, Meltzer also brought up the possibility of fellow Raw stars Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley being put into that position.

News Now - Sport News