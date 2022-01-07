Mario Kart 9 Characters: Everything We Know So Far
The excitement is ramping up for Mario Kart 9 and fans of the series are eager to find out which characters will be included in the next iteration of the successful Nintendo series.
Fans have been on tenterhooks for some time regarding whether there would be another addition to this hugely successful game that initially started on the Wii back during the late 2000s and early 2010s.
Characters in any Mario game have always been imperative and there have been a few leaks so far that have been revealed regarding who the gaming community will be able to play as.
Mario Kart 9 Characters
At the time of writing, Nintendo have not released the official characters list that will be coming to Mario Kart 9 with the game having not been officially announced.
However, leaks have surfaced recently on social media which suggest that there will be a "Nintendo Kart" experience that will provide a certain amount of characters that will crossover
- Mario
- Zelda (Breath of the Wild version)
- Bowser
- Ice Climbers
There will likely be up to 40 or 50 different characters to choose from when the game eventually comes out, or whether DLCs will be provided months after release with characters attached to this.
Another part of the game that was discovered by 4chan (via Spheromancer on Reddit) will be some form of premium version of the game called "Mario Kart Maximum" and will contain a wide variety of game modes, types of karts and even characters.
The leak revealed that the following characters will be included:
- Mario
- Luigi
- Peach
- Yoshi
- Bowser
- Donkey Kong
- Wario
- Waluigi
- Toad
- Koopa Troopa
- Birdo
- Shy Guy
According to the leak, these are the characters that you can use to start with and the following will need to be unlocked:
- Daisy
- Rosalina
- Luma
- Dry Bones
- Piranha Plant
- Paratroopa
- Wiggler
- Bowser Jr.
- Goomba
- King Bob-Omb
- Diddy Kong
- Baby Mario
- Baby Luigi
- Lakitu
- Pauline
- King Boo
- Star Mario
- Hammer Bro
- Dry Bowser
- Metal Mario
- Paper Mario
- Professor E. Gadd
- Boom Boom
- Pom Pom
- Kamek
- Spike
- Funky Kong
- Larry
- Roy
- Lemmy
- Iggy
- Wendy
- Morton
- Ludwig
- R.O.B.
- Link
- Villager
- Isabelle
- Inkling
- Captain Falcon
- Kirby
- Mii
We will use this article to provide an extensive list of characters that will be featured in Mario Kart 9. We will update this section as soon as more details emerge regarding characters in Mario Kart 9 in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.
