Mario Kart 9 Characters: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The excitement is ramping up for Mario Kart 9 and fans of the series are eager to find out which characters will be included in the next iteration of the successful Nintendo series.

Fans have been on tenterhooks for some time regarding whether there would be another addition to this hugely successful game that initially started on the Wii back during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Characters in any Mario game have always been imperative and there have been a few leaks so far that have been revealed regarding who the gaming community will be able to play as.

Read more: Mario Kart 9: Release Date, Leaks, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Mario Kart 9 Characters

At the time of writing, Nintendo have not released the official characters list that will be coming to Mario Kart 9 with the game having not been officially announced.

However, leaks have surfaced recently on social media which suggest that there will be a "Nintendo Kart" experience that will provide a certain amount of characters that will crossover

Mario

Zelda (Breath of the Wild version)

Bowser

Ice Climbers

There will likely be up to 40 or 50 different characters to choose from when the game eventually comes out, or whether DLCs will be provided months after release with characters attached to this.

Another part of the game that was discovered by 4chan (via Spheromancer on Reddit) will be some form of premium version of the game called "Mario Kart Maximum" and will contain a wide variety of game modes, types of karts and even characters.

The leak revealed that the following characters will be included:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Yoshi

Bowser

Donkey Kong

Wario

Waluigi

Toad

Koopa Troopa

Birdo

Shy Guy

According to the leak, these are the characters that you can use to start with and the following will need to be unlocked:

Daisy

Rosalina

Luma

Dry Bones

Piranha Plant

Paratroopa

Wiggler

Bowser Jr.

Goomba

King Bob-Omb

Diddy Kong

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Lakitu

Pauline

King Boo

Star Mario

Hammer Bro

Dry Bowser

Metal Mario

Paper Mario

Professor E. Gadd

Boom Boom

Pom Pom

Kamek

Spike

Funky Kong

Larry

Roy

Lemmy

Iggy

Wendy

Morton

Ludwig

R.O.B.

Link

Villager

Isabelle

Inkling

Captain Falcon

Kirby

Mii

We will use this article to provide an extensive list of characters that will be featured in Mario Kart 9. We will update this section as soon as more details emerge regarding characters in Mario Kart 9 in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest Mario Kart 9 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News