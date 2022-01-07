Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has slammed reports surround dressing room revolts at Old Trafford.

There are been several reports of unrest at the club this week, with the Daily Mail claiming that 17 players are unhappy.

But on Friday afternoon, Brazilian midfielder Fred denied those reports and insisted they are "fake news".

"Over the past few days I have read several fake news involving my name and other MUFC athletes. I'm not in the habit of answering controversial stuff publicly, but this time I will have to," he wrote on Twitter.

"I just want to say that I am very happy here and I have never expressed any dissatisfaction and the possibility of leaving the club. Don't get misled by fake news. We will continue to work with great dedication to pursue our goals."

What's going on?

Fred was among the players reported as being unhappy by the Daily Mail earlier in the week.

There have also been reports that Man United players are divided right now.

The Mirror claimed: "An increasing number of players marginalised under [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer are suffering the same treatment under [Ralf] Rangnick, which has led to divisions within the United dressing-room.

"Many of the players are underwhelmed by Rangnick’s coaching and not impressed by his tactics.

"His position is further weakened by his appointment only being until the end of the season."

Recent performances have failed to provide much confidence, with United losing at home to Wolves in their most recent outing and also failing to beat relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table, with a solid second half of the season required in order to finish in the top four.

