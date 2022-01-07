Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every football team in the world has been on the wrong end of a poor refereeing decision. It's just part and parcel of the game.

Most teams protest the decision and then just get on with it.

Vietnamese side Long An did the complete opposite of that.

Back in 2017, Long An and Ho Chi Minh City were drawing 2-2 late on in their league game.

Ho Chi Minh City were given a golden opportunity to win the game when they were given a penalty in dubious circumstances.

Long An players and coaches completely lost their minds.

In protest over the decision, they decided they simply weren't going to play any more.

The penalty was taken and Long An's goalkeeper, Nguyen Minh Nhut, made no attempt to save it as he turned his back.

Long An then stood around like mannequins as they let Ho Chi Ming City score twice more.

Minh Nhut even did a somersault as Ho Chi Ming City's fourth goal hit the back of the net.

The footage is quite astonishing and you can view it below...

Long An's actions would have great repercussions for some of their staff members.

According to ESPN, Mimh Nhut and captain Huynh Quang Thanh were given a two-year ban.

A statement from The Vietnamese Football Federation said the ban was "due to disrupting the match, not respecting the decision of the referee and causing damage to the reputation and honour of the Vietnam Football Federation."

Quang Thanh never played football again as he retired in 2018.

Their coach, Ngo Quang Sang, was banned for three years.

While club chairman Vo Thanh Nhiem, who quit following the game, was also handed a three-year ban.

