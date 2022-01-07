Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'may be forced to try and sell' £25.2m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adama Traore is refusing to sign a new Wolverhampton Wanderers contract amid transfer interest, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Traore's current deal, worth £43,000-per-week, is set to expire in less than 18 months and there are question marks over where his long-term future lies.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Clubs are looking to take advantage of Traore's precarious contract situation, with The Athletic reporting that Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are considering a fresh move for the 25-year-old.

The report claims Spurs came close to signing the pacy winger during the summer, before Wolves cancelled the deal, and the north Londoners are weighing up a new approach which could see Matt Doherty return to his former club in exchange.

It has been suggested that West Ham United could potentially rival Spurs for Traore's signature, with a £20million deal thought to be viable, but a conflicting report insists Hammers boss David Moyes has ruled out making a move.

A £20million agreement would be a huge reduction on the £50million Wolves were hoping to recoup for the eight-cap Spain international's services just a matter of months ago.

MailOnline revealed in September that Traore was edging towards penning an extended contract worth close to £100,000-per-week, but fresh terms have yet to be signed.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has previously been forced to deny claims that the pacy winger had been dropped from his starting line-up due to growing frustrated over how negotiations had failed to progress.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Traore?

O'Rourke has revealed that Traore has shown no interest in extending his stay at Molineux.

Traore joined Wolves from Championship side Middlesbrough after his £18million release clause, which was a club-record at the time, was triggered in 2018.

While he is unsure as to whether the Spaniard will leave his current employers this month, O'Rourke reckons Wolves could be forced to cash-in at the end of the season.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He's refusing to sign a new deal at Wolves, so that might force them to sell Traore this summer.

"They might need that money to strengthen the squad elsewhere."

How has Traore performed so far this season?

Traore has been heavily involved since Lage's summer appointment as Wolves' boss, but it is his end product which has been a frustration for the club's fans.

The winger has failed to get his name on the scoresheet since the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last May, meaning he has gone 21 Premier League outings without a goal involvement.

That has led to Traore, who is valued at £25.2million by Transfermarkt, having to settle for a place on the bench for each of Wolves' last two top flight encounters.

