Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to land £40.5m Antonio Conte favourite in 2022

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij moving to Tottenham this month is unlikely, but a summer transfer is possible, says insider Pete O'Rourke.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to north London following Antonio Conte's appointment as Spurs boss.

What is the latest news involving De Vrij?

Football Insider reported at the end of November that Tottenham were plotting a January raid for De Vrij, with Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici making the centre-back a top target for the club.

Since then, FC Inter News have also claimed that Conte and Spurs are interested in signing De Vrij, though the outlet expects any deal to take place in the summer.

The £40.5m-rated Dutchman played a key role in Inter's Serie A triumph last season, making 32 appearances in the competition. Furthermore, it is no surprise that his former manager is now eyeing up a reunion.

De Vrij, however, remains an important player, starting in all of the Nerazzurri's first 10 league fixtures this term. Ultimately, he is one asset that Simone Inzaghi will not want to lose.

What has O'Rourke said about De Vrij to Tottenham?

Looking at reports, it seems that De Vrij is one player Conte really wants. However, O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that a transfer in the January window is unlikely, but something could happen in the summer.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "De Vrij at Inter, Conte knows all about him. An unlikely deal for January but maybe in the summer that could happen."

Should Tottenham sign De Vrij?

If the opportunity does arise, then yes. The 6 ft 2 Netherlands international has really proven himself at Inter.

De Vrij was pretty impressive in a recent outing against Torino, helping Inzaghi's side to a 1-0 win at the San Siro.

That day, the former Lazio man was excellent in the air, winning five aerial duels. Only team-mate Edin Dzeko won more in that encounter with 11 (via WhoScored).

He also made three tackles, which was only bettered by Milan Skriniar and Torino's Bremer (both 4), showing the kind of steel he could bring to Spurs' backline.

With Tottenham chasing down a spot in the top four, De Vrij is a player Conte will probably be desperate for now. However, from the summer, he will have just one year left on his Inter contract, so getting him out then may be easier.

All in all, given that Conte connection, the De Vrij link is definitely one to keep an eye on.

