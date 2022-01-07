West Ham transfer news: Irons to 'ask the question' over 32-cap star Moyes know well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is expecting West Ham to make one last-ditch attempt to try and sign Jesse Lingard this month.

The Hammers have been hoping to convince the 32-cap England attacker to sign permanently ever since his loan spell at the London Stadium last season but have so far come unstuck.

However, Jones reckons that David Moyes' side will try their luck once more in the January window.

What's Lingard's current situation at Manchester United?

It's been a wasted season up to now for Lingard, who's not started in the Premier League and is yet to play 90 minutes in any game.

Lingard returned to Old Trafford last summer in hope of becoming a regular once again having proved himself at West Ham with nine goals and five assists.

But that simply hasn't happened, with the 28-year-old watching on from the bench for almost the entire campaign.

Prior to the festive period, which was only a couple of weeks after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, reports emerged that Lingard was likely to stay at United for the rest of the season and see out the remainder of his contract.

But since Ralf Rangnick replaced Solskjaer, he hasn't played a single minute in the league, and was an unused substitute against Newcastle and Wolves despite United chasing winners in both.

Therefore, Lingard has become frustrated with his situation under Rangnick and is now ready to leave his boyhood club in January. His only minutes up to now under the German came in a much-changed side against Young Boys in the Champions League last month.

Jones still reckons that Lingard might stay at Old Trafford until next summer but failed to rule out West Ham making a final push to sign him.

What did Jones say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think they like Jesse Lingard, and even though it seems pretty clear he's going to stay with Manchester United for the season, I'm expecting them to ask the question one more time, just in case, because they know he fits."

When is the Lingard saga likely to end?

Whilst the latest reports suggest that Lingard is unhappy with his role under Rangnick, we don't appear any closer to getting to the bottom of this.

Heading into the final six months of his United contract, all offers still remain on the table.

But if Lingard is unhappy, then surely West Ham need to take advantage. They've been keen on re-signing him in recent months and shouldn't have too many difficulties in convincing him to join if he does opt to leave before the deadline.

